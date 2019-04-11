Chris Bailey's Forecast | Stormy setup takes shape

Today is a day that’s feels a lot like the beginning of summer in the bluegrass state. Unfortunately, the summer-like air is ahead of some showers and storms rolling in later tonight. This kicks off a super-soaker of a pattern with two big systems set to follow over the next week.

Temps today hit the low 80s into many areas as strong southwesterly winds increase. Gusts of 40mph or higher will be possible as the day wears on into Tonight. That’s when a cold front arrives with a line of showers and thunderstorms.

This line weakens as it moves east, but it’s still around on Friday, especially across the eastern half of the state. This will end from west to east during the afternoon as skies become partly sunny. Temps are in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The next storm system may throw a shower or two at us on Saturday, with the bulk of the action coming Saturday night and Sunday. The stage is set for some strong storms and heavy rainfall.

High winds will also be possible during this time.

Temps come down a few degrees behind that departing low for Monday, but another big temperature surge comes behind it by Tuesday and Wednesday. Temps can make a run at 80 again on another strong southwest flow. That’s ahead of another powerful storm that will bring more heavy rain and strong storms at us.