Chris Bailey's Forecast | Strong storms on the move

We have a cold front slowing down across the area and that’s leading to rounds of showers and thunderstorms. This front hangs around into the early part of the weekend as our focus turns to the Gulf of Mexico and Tropical Storm Cristobal. Can that impact our weather next week?

Let’s begin with today’s shower and storm action. It’s not all day rain by any stretch of the imagination, but any storm that’s out there can put down a lot of rain in a short amount of time. A few of the storms may also be strong or severe.

Muggy air remains into Friday as a few rounds of showers and storms roll through.

Our front slows down on top of us Saturday with a big temp swing showing up for the weekend. Temps in the west and southwest will be much warmer than everywhere else, with some comfortable air showing up across the east and north, especially Sunday and Monday.

From here, everything that happens will be dictated by Cristobal and where it goes. Our Tropical Storm continues to SLOWLY meander in the far southern reaches of the Gulf of Mexico. This will slowly turn north and strengthen.

Current indications are for this system to roll due north across the Mississippi River Valley before being absorbed by a deepening trough moving in for the middle and end of next week. Where the trough and Cristobal hookup is still to be determined, but some rain from this system is certainly possible here in Kentucky.

Temps ahead of this may spike to 90 on Tuesday, then start falling as our trough digs in here. The forecast models are showing another massive shot of cool air starting late next week.