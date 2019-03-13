Chris Bailey's Forecast | Strong storms possible Thursday

This is straight out of the broken record section, but another potent storm system is set to impact the weather across Kentucky. This will bring high winds, strong storms, heavy rain and a big temperature drop over the next few days.

Winds really increase and could reach 40mph or greater by tonight. Temps stay in the 60s ahead of a line of showers and storms racing in from the west. A few of the storms may even be strong or severe across western Kentucky.

One line of showers and storms reaches central Kentucky overnight and early Thursday. Some of those storms may be strong, but should diminish early on. That would allow temps to spike toward 70 or a little better in central and east. As the front moves in from the west, another line of showers and storms will fire during the late afternoon and evening. Once again, some of those storms may become strong or locally severe.

Temps on Friday take a dive as the day wears on, with the chance for late day showers. I can’t even rule out a snowflake in the north or east Friday night.

The pattern beyond that will feature a few systems dropping in on our northwest flow.

