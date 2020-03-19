Chris Bailey's Forecast | Strong storms possible late tonight

As a strong cold front marches toward the state, we continue to track the increasing potential for severe storms and flash flooding through early Friday.

The Storm Prediction Center continues with the Enhanced Risk across for areas of western and central Kentucky through early tonight.

Damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes will all be possible in this area.

In addition to the severe threat, we run of the increased risk for Flash Flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is out for many areas of the west, central and north.

As the storms roll eastward tonight and early Friday, so to will the risk for strong to severe storms. The SPC has a low-end risk across parts of central and eastern Kentucky.

Chillier and drier winds blow for the weekend, so that’s a good thing.

Temps turn warm and we storm it up again into next week.