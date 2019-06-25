Chris Bailey's Forecast | Summer temps take control

The very stormy setup we have been in for the past few weeks is taking a little break over the next day or two, but we still can’t shake the storms. Scattered action will be with us for the middle of the week, with another increase in storms by late this week into the weekend.

The pattern for the rest of the week will see some very steamy conditions moving into the region. Humidity levels are going to feel rather tropical as temps hang out in the 85-90 degree range… Typical for this time of year.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be noted during this time, with a little better chance for the coming weekend. This is when we will need to start watching the northwestern sky for clusters of thunderstorms dropping back in here

