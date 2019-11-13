Chris Bailey's Forecast | Temps slowly recover

As expected, this morning was truly historic with the coldest numbers ever recorded for this early in the season. Many areas dropped deep into the single digits, with Henderson checking in with a whopping 2 degrees.

Lexington set a record low of 12 degrees.

Temps went above freezing this afternoon with temps in the 40s on Thursday. As a big system develops to our southeast, chillier air returns by Friday into Saturday.

That system will be followed up by another system late this weekend and early next week. At the same time, another system digs into the Ohio Valley and could bring some rain and snow.