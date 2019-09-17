Chris Bailey's Forecast | Temps slowly trend down

Temps continue to slowly come down from the torrid heat we've been seeing. A weak cold front passed through here early today and is bringing a better brand of air to town.

Temps on Wednesday will be back into the middle 80s as another weak system works in from the east. Temps by the time we roll into Thursday and Friday will be into the low 80s with mainly dry skies.

A cold front arrives late Sunday and Monday and will bring the threat for showers and storms. This will knock the temps back down to upper 70s with partly sunny skies.

Overall, temps are getting closer to normal.