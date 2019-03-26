Chris Bailey's Forecast | Temps turn milder in the coming days

The forecast fro the rest of the week looks much, much better for our part of the world. Skies clean up and the temps get set to increase, leading to a big case of spring fever breaking out. That said, things have a chance of taking on a spring and winter look for the weekend ahead.

Temps tonight reach the upper 20s under mainly clear skies. Those numbers reach the 60s on Wednesday and have a chance at flirting with 70 by Thursday into Friday. Skies stay mainly dry during this time, but there is a tiny shower chance by the end of the week.

A weekend storm system rolls into the Great Lakes, dragging a cold front slowly across the state later in the day. That could bring some strong thunderstorms to our region. There’s quite a bit of cold air coming in behind this front and there’s a chance for a wave of low pressure to develop along it Sunday.