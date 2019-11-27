Chris Bailey's Forecast | Thanksgiving travel weather

Winds of greater than 50mph continue to cause all kinds of issues across the region. Thankfully, the winds are calming down and the temps are coming down. As we go through the main part of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, we are busy tracking a bigger storm system heading our way.

Clouds will work into northern and northeaster Kentucky tonight as colder air filters in. There’s even the chance for a snowflake or two in those areas.

The temperature trend is down for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

There’s the chance for a Thanksgiving shower or two in the west, then the threat for late Friday rains across the entire region.

Showers and a few thunderstorms increase quickly on Saturday with heavy rains a good bet. Winds will also be gusty as temps spike ahead of our massive plains storm system. This cuts eastward across the Ohio Valley then redevelops along the east coast and then runs up the coast.

Behind this comes a major temp drop with late Sunday light rain and light snow becoming widespread from the northwest. Light snow gives way to snow showers and squalls Sunday night and Monday as the Great Lakes throw some moisture our way. Light accumulations are a good bet across parts of central and eastern Kentucky.