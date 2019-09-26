Chris Bailey's Forecast | The heat is on for the weekend

A cold front continues to push to the south and southeast of the state this evening. That should set the stage for a fairly wild temp ride for Friday. The day may start with upper 40s and low 50s for some, with the mid and upper 80s pushing back in during the afternoon. 90 is possible across the west. I can’t rule out a couple of thunderstorms.

This kicks off a very hot and humid weekend that will feature temps in the low 90s, but a few showers and storms can fire up, but most areas should remain dry.

This steamy air continues into the first few days of October and could break records in some cities. By the end of next week, a fairly strong cold front is going to make a run at us and that could flip the pattern.