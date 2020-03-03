Chris Bailey's Forecast | The pattern finally calms down

Better air continues to push into the region this afternoon as we focus on a drier forecast for the next several days. As this carries us into the weekend, we focus on a warmer and potentially wetter setup for next week and beyond.

The only system we have to track in the coming days is a cold front sweeping in from the northwest. That delivers colder air for Friday and early Saturday, and there’s even the chance for a few flakes in the east

MUCH milder air moves in here by Sunday as temps climb toward 60. Next week is a milder than normal week that may also turn stormy once again.