Chris Bailey's Forecast | Tracking a Friday night temp plunge

A powerful winter storm is blowing up across the Rockies and northern plains and this will drag a cold front across Kentucky on Friday. This will bring the coldest air of the young fall season into town and it could produce a little frost.

Temps out there today should hit the 70s in most areas with a mix of sun and clouds. If clouds are stubborn, then a repeat of what happened on Wednesday is possible.

Exact timing of the Friday cold front is still a bit in flux, but the boundary should enter western Kentucky during the afternoon then sweep eastward through Friday night. A line of showers and storm will accompany this system as winds gust to 30mph or so. This isn’t a lot of rain, but it adds to our already much above October.

This may very well impact some high school football games, especially across western and central Kentucky.

Temps drop from near 80 Friday afternoon to the upper 30s and low 40s by Saturday morning. Readings stay in the 50s on Saturday, with frost possible by Sunday morning.