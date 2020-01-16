Chris Bailey's Forecast | Tracking a big weekend system

It’s a nice looking, but seasonally chilly day in the bluegrass state as we focus on the weekend system. This will bring another round of high winds before unleashing arctic air that takes us into early next week.

Clouds will increase tonight and Friday, but precipitation holds off until Friday evening. With cold air in place, there’s still a chance for a brief period of frozen stuff on the leading edge of this.

That really shouldn’t amount to much, if anything. Temps rise all night and into Saturday morning as gusty southwest winds boost temps into the 50s by midday Saturday. As the front slams in late in the afternoon, temps will crash. In between all this comes a nice line of gusty showers and maybe a rumble of thunder.

High wind action will be possible with this setup. Winds may very well gust to 50mph or a little greater at times Saturday.

Temps reach the upper teens and low 20s by Sunday morning and stay in the 20s on Sunday. Temps then bottom out around 10 by Monday morning. Gusty winds will make it feel MUCH colder during the entire time, with wind chills possibly hitting zero or below by Monday morning.