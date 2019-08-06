Chris Bailey's Forecast | Tracking a few storms

We have a series of cold fronts set to work across the bluegrass state over the next week and change. This will bring an increase in showers and storms and a decrease in temperatures behind each passing front.

Our first front arrives from northwest to southeast later tonight into Wednesday and will kick off a few showers and storms ahead of it. Locally heavy rains will be likely with any storm that goes up and a few could be on the strong side. Temperatures will come down a few degrees behind this boundary.

The next front is stronger and arrives on the scene Friday. More showers and storms will accompany this boundary as it pushes through. A few strong storms will be possible.

The weather behind this looks great for Saturday with pleasant temps and low humidity.

Another system will bring rain and storms back to the region into the first half of next week.