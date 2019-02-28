Chris Bailey's Forecast | Tracking a potential weekend winter storm

It's a cold and ugly day across the bluegrass state as we track a rain and a light mix. In addition ot the light mix, we have the potential for a bigger winter weather impact this weekend.

Confidence continues to increase that a developing winter storm will put snow down across parts of the bluegrass state.

Let's begin with the ugly stuff this evening. Some pockets of freezing rain will be possible and there could even be a swath of light snow in the far north, but most are dealing with a cold rain.

A VERY cold pattern is developing and likely takes control of the first two weeks of the month. This kicks off with a developing winter storm that MAY target Kentucky from Saturday night through Sunday night.

The exact impact of this for any one location is yet to be determined, but snow, rain or a combination of the two will be possible. All of this depends on the track of our storm. The best threat for accumulating snow is across the northern half of the state.

Behind this system, arctic air takes control and may deliver record cold to parts of the region into next week.

