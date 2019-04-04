Chris Bailey's Forecast | Tracking a warm and stormy setup

Spring is doing its thing across the bluegrass state as warm air pushes in. This warm air will also bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region, starting later this evening. This is the first of two systems set to impact the region through early next week.

Scattered showers and storms will develop in the west and slowly roll eastward. This best chance is tonight into Friday morning, with a quick decrease from west to east through the rest of the day. Here are your radars to track today’s action from the west.

Thermometers on Friday will be back into the upper 60s and low 70s as better weather takes over in the afternoon and evening.

Saturday looks awesome with temps deep into the 70s and a mainly dry sky. 80 degrees is possible in a few spots.

Our next system will throw scattered showers and storms at us on Sunday as temps look to be similar to what we have for Saturday. Some of the storms later Sunday into Monday could be strong.