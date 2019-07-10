Chris Bailey's Forecast | Tracking an increase in storms

We are dealing with heat and humidity and scattered storms today, but a cold front is set to bring us a little relief over the next few days. From there, our weather setup is all about what happens with a developing tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico.

Scattered storms will flare up ahead of a cold front, but the best threat for storms comes later tonight into Thursday. Some of the Thursday storms may even be on the strong side.

Any storm that goes up will have torrential rains that can also cause local high water issues.

Temps do come down some for Thursday into Friday, with Friday feeling pretty nice for this time of year.

Steamy air returns this weekend and is likely to bring the chance for a few storms back into the picture.

This brings us to our developing tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico. “Barry” is slowly becoming organized and should head toward Louisiana later this week.

Landfalling tropical systems from Louisiana usually have an impact our weather and I think this may very well be the case with Barry.