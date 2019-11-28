Chris Bailey's Forecast | Tracking another big system

Happy Thanksgiving! Cloudy and chilly weather hangs tough through the evening. There's even the chance for a shower in the west as temps stay in the 30s.

Clouds and a seasonal chill remain for Black Friday shoppers. Showers look to increase from the west as we go into the evening hours. These showers are ahead of our big weekend storm system that rolls into the plains states, then moves into the Great Lakes and cuts east on Sunday. That low then transfers energy to a coastal low that slowly works northward.

An upper level system works right on top of us from late Sunday into Monday. What does all this mean? Here’s a breakdown…

Rain kicks in Friday night and comes at us in waves through Saturday night. A few thunderstorms will also be possible during this time. Rainfall numbers of 1″-2″ will likely show up.

Temps on Saturday are rather chilly during the day, then climb during the evening and overnight ahead of a cold front.

That front moves through Sunday and causes our temps to crash later in the afternoon and evening. Winds will be very gusty this weekend and could top 40mph at times.

Sunday will likely see some sunshine before our system drops in from the northwest late in the afternoon. That will bring rain and snow in here by Sunday evening into Sunday night.

A strong northwest flow will kick in on Monday with fairly widespread snow showers around. Light accumulations are a good bet across central and eastern Kentucky.

