Chris Bailey's Forecast | Tracking heavy rain and storms

We have rounds of heavy rain and strong storms pushing across the region through tonight. Some of these storms may also be strong or severe for parts of central and western Kentucky.

The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the severe weather risk area for western and central parts of the state.

Damaging winds and large hail are the main players, but there is a small tornado risk in the southwest.

In addition to the severe threat, a lot of rain may fall through Tuesday morning. This could cause high water issues to develop.

Thursday finds a southern system grazing the area with more rain as cold air pushes in from the northwest. That could lead to a few snowflakes by Friday.

Temps rebound quickly by Sunday with a mainly above normal pattern settling in through the middle of March.