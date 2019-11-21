Chris Bailey's Forecast | Tracking more wet weather

Showers are rolling across the region today, kicking off a soggy setup for the next few days. This action comes in waves and may end as a brief period of winter weather later Saturday and Saturday night.

Heavy rain develops overnight and early Friday, but may take a little break late in the day into the evening. Temps will be chilly during this time.

The next low should roll right on top of eastern Kentucky late Friday night into Saturday. That will have a healthy temp gradient from one side of it to the other. Rain will be noted and winds will gust up. As the low goes by and the upper low spins over us, temps drop and that could lead to a period of mixed precipitation or a few flakes. Again, I don’t expect anything to really come from this other than maybe ‘hey, I see some snow’ .

The system to kick off Thanksgiving week continues to trend farther east and will likely impact our weather late Tuesday into early Wednesday.