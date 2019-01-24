Chris Bailey's Forecast | Tracking more winter weather threats

It’s a blustery and cold day following last night’s snow across central and eastern Kentucky. This cold air grows even colder tonight as an arctic front moves through with more flakes for many of us. These systems keep coming at us through the weekend and into next week, when the Polar Vortex pays a visit to the states.

Some additional light accumulations are possible tonight as the arctic front moves in with a round of light snow and snow showers. Winds will be very gusty and that will take Friday morning wind chills to -5 to +5.

Another light snow maker targets the region late Friday evening into early Saturday morning. That may also lay down light accumulations with a few snow showers behind it on Saturday.

Another system shows up across Kentucky on Sunday with the potential for more light snow.

The Polar Vortex is heading toward the United States and arrives early next week. That will be introduced by a system bringing accumulating snow Monday night and Tuesday and may have another sneaky snow maker right after that.