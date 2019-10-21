Chris Bailey's Forecast | Tracking showers and storms

Our potent cold front is rolling into the region today, bringing the potential for strong to severe storms. This front is also going to be a very windy one as much colder air presses in behind this for the next few days.

In addition to the high winds, these storms will pack a lot of rain. Some areas may pick up 1″-2″ of rain from these fall boomers.

Much colder air comes in behind this for Tuesday. Winds will be very gusty as temps likely stay in the 50s for much of the day. Wednesday and Thursday still look good with near normal temps and dry skies.

The late week\weekend system continues to be a bit of a mystery in how it unfolds. The best threat for rain moves in Saturday and continues into Sunday. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible during this time. Seasonally chilly temps.