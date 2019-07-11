Chris Bailey's Forecast | Tracking storms and Tropical Storm Barry

We have a cold front marching across Kentucky, bringing some strong storms and cooler air with it. At the same time, the Gulf of Mexico is becoming active as Barry churns toward the Louisiana coast before the week is over. There continues to be a better than even chance this system impacts our weather by early next week.

Before we get to Barry, let’s talk about the storms rumbling across the state today. Some of these may be strong or severe, with high winds and hail as a possibility.

In addition to the severe threat, locally heavy rains may cause flash flooding issues to develop.

Once the front moves through, Friday looks like a really nice day as temps and humidity levels come way down. I still can’t rule out a few storms across the far south and southeast. This nice stuff carries us into early Saturday, but the numbers start to inch up once again and a stray storm chance shows up. Storm chances may really increase on Sunday as we get some offshoot moisture from the Gulf system

Tropical Storm Barry could become a hurricane before coming ashore in Louisiana late Friday or early Saturday. The remnants of that system may bring rain to our region by early next week.