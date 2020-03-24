Chris Bailey's Forecast | May-like temps follow tonight's storms

Showers and a few storms are moving across the region right now. This action will continue to push to our east overnight into early Wednesday. Locally heavy rains will be possible.

Much better weather rolls in here later tomorrow with temps in the 60s.

May temps blow into town for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 70s both days, with a shot at 80 degrees. Near record highs are possible Friday.

I can't rule out a storm or two by Friday, with a much better chance on Saturday. That's when a cold front works across the state. Cooler winds take us into Sunday and Monday.