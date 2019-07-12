Chris Bailey's Forecast | Tracking the possible impact from Barry

A cold front is putting the brakes on just to our south as it starts to feel what’s going on in the Gulf of Mexico. That’s where Barry continues to strengthen as it gets ready to hit Louisiana tonight or early Saturday. What’s left of Barry then looks to have a big impact on our weather from late this weekend through the first half of next week.

The threat for a few showers and storms will continue across southern parts of the state on Saturday as we begin to feel the steamy air returning.

It’s at this point we may start to feel some indirect impacts from Barry. This system should become a hurricane before heading into Louisiana into early Saturday.

The prime time for that system to impact our weather is from Monday through Wednesday. Before that, watch for a few storms to go up on Sunday as a weak cold front drops in from the northwest. That could combine with some offshoot tropical moisture to produce heavy rains.