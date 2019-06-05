Chris Bailey's Forecast | Tracking the severe storms potential

We have rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms rumbling across the region this evening. This is bringing the potential for high winds and hail to go along with the possibility of heavy rains that can cause high water issues. It’s the start of the stormy setup we’ve been talking about.

As mentioned, today’s thunderstorms come at us in waves from the west and northwest. These storms may contain large hail and damaging winds.

Storms will also put down a ton of rain in a short amount of time and this may cause flash flooding issues to develop.

The rounds of showers and storms will continue through the rest of the week and into the upcoming weekend. No, it’s not going to rain constantly and you will have many dry hours to work with, but the overall pattern looks stormy. The local flash flood threat continues through the weekend and into Monday. Overall, several inches of rain will be possible through this time.

Beyond the storms comes another shot of cooler than normal air.

