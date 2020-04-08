Chris Bailey's Forecast | Tracking the severe storms threat

It's a WKYT First Alert Weather Day.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is out for parts of the region until 8pm. Additional watches are likely as the evening wears on.

A line of severe storms is impacting areas of eastern Kentucky. Another line of severe storms sweeps across the entire region this evening. Damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes will be possible with this line.

The prime time for severe weather from the second line is from 9pm-2am.

Much colder winds will blow behind this into the rest of the week. Frost is likely by Friday morning.