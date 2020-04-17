Chris Bailey's Forecast | Tracking two systems for the weekend

We have a cold front dropping into the region to start the weekend. That's bringing a swath of showers across the region to kick off the weekend. After a decent middle part, the weekend then looks to end with a few more showers on the move.

As our front drops in from the northwest, a wide swath of showers slowly covers the state through the evening.

Saturday may start gray, but ends up being a pretty decent weather day. Temps hit the 50s for many, with a 60 in the west.

Our next rain maker moves through Sunday into early Monday as low pressure passes to our south. That's a big severe weather maker in the deep south, but should only manage to bring a few showers into Kentucky.

Temps recover quickly behind this and I can see a few days making a run at 70 next week. The problem comes by the middle and end of the week with another storm system rolling through here.