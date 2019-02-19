Chris Bailey's Forecast | Tracking winter weather and a flood threat

Our storm system is rolling into the region and brining a wintry mix before the heavy rains set in. That heavy rain may lead to flooding issues in the coming days, with another big storm system lurking for the upcoming weekend.

A Winter Weather Advisory is out for areas along and north of Interstate 64 this evening into the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

Light accumulations of snow and freezing rain will be possible before rain takes over from south to north. Heavy rain then kicks in tonight through Wednesday night, with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Rainfall totals of 1″-3″ are likely during this time. General flooding and river flooding will be possible from this event

After a break on Thursday, rain returns for Friday as another major storm system develops across the plains. That will roll toward the Great Lakes, with mild and humid air surging our way ahead of it. This will spawn rounds showers and thunderstorms from Friday night through Saturday night.

That could drop another 1″-3″ of rain across the region, leading to more flooding issues. Some of the storms may also become strong or severe.