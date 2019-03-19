Chris Bailey's Forecast | Trackling a cold front

It's a nice evening for much of central and eastern Kentucky as mainly clear skies continue.

Winds really gust up on Wednesday as temps rise a few more degrees. Clouds will increase in the afternoon as our system sweeps in from the west and northwest. That’s a chilly shower look for Wednesday night and early Thursday..

That kind of setup may actually produce some flakes not too far from us.

Temps rebound quickly behind that departing system and make a run into the 60s this weekend. It continues to look very windy as a southwest flow kicks in.

I’ve been talking about a bowling ball type pattern for a while now. That’s a pattern that essentially throws big storms across the country in a west to east fashion. That kicks in next week and can bring some ugly weather with it.

