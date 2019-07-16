Chris Bailey's Forecast | Tropical rain and storms continue

It’s another day of tropical rains increasing from west to east as the remnants of Hurricane Barry turn the corner into the Ohio Valley. This action looks to hang around for a few more days before a few days of real deal heat move in. Following that, we continue to see growing signs of a trough becoming established in the east.

Image License Photo: Gerlos / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 2.0

What’s left of Barry is taking center stage today as rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms target the western half of the state. This is an area that can fire up a few strong to severe storms going up.

Showers and storms are fairly widespread for Wednesday and we will continue to watch for torrential rains that can cause flash flooding once again.

Scattered showers and storms will be noted on Thursday and Friday as a surge of heat moves in for the weekend. Temps may very well hit the low 90s with a heat index several degrees toastier than that.

This shouldn’t last long as a strong cold front drops in from the northwest early next week. This could bring some big time boomers in here.

That unleashes a cooler brand of air and some of the models like that hanging around a while.