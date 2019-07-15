Chris Bailey's Forecast | Tropical rains continue to increase

The remnants of Hurricane Barry continue to slowly move into the region, bringing tropical rain producing showers and storms. This action will increase over the next few days as we continue to watch for local high water issues to develop. A few strong or severe storms are also possible.

Tropical humidity will fire up scattered showers and storms across many areas. A few of the storms may be strong or severe and put down enough rain to cause high water issues on a local scale.

The rain from Barry then slowly slides east across the state Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing the potential for more showers and storms. Heavy rainfall continues to be a good bet, but it’s not raining all the time. Once again, local flash flooding issues may develop.

A big heat ridge is going to build in from the plains into the Great Lakes later this week into the weekend. Some clusters of thunderstorms may dive in here ahead of this at some point and that’s something to watch for. A few days of heat are a good bet, but the hottest air appears to bypass us to the north.