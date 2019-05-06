Chris Bailey's Forecast | Warm air before storms return

It's a gorgeous start to the new week, but changes are brewing as the week rolls on. On the horizon, we find another stormy setup ready to take place for the middle and end of the week.

Skies stay mainly dry, with just a slight chance for storms the next few days. Temps Tuesday and Wednesday continue to climb and could reach the middle 80s.

The threat for a few showers and storms will move back in on Tuesday, mainly in the west and north. This sets the stage for rounds of thunderstorms to target the region later Wednesday through Thursday night. This continues to have the look of a severe weather producer from the Mississippi Valley into the Ohio Valley and points south.

Much cooler air is likely to move in behind that, kick starting a cooler than normal period for much of the central and eastern part of the country.