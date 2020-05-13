Chris Bailey's Forecast | Warm air finally arrives

Warm air is pushing into the region today, but it’s bringing a touch of ugly weather with it. Once this pushes through, it’s game on toward a very warm pattern that will have more of an early summer feel for much of the rest of May.

Showers will slowly end tonight as warmer air presses in.

Temps tonight will pretty much hold in the 50s as southerly winds kick in. That leads us into a super warm Thursday and Friday with upper 70s to lower 80s.

Those numbers really climb this weekend and should reach the lower and middle 80s for much of the state.

Humidity levels will also be up there, bringing us a little bit of a muggy feel. That increase in humidity could spawn a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms from Friday through the weekend.

