Chris Bailey's Forecast | Warm and mainly dry weather rolls on

A little cooler air continues to slowly take control of the pattern as we roll into the final few days of the week. “Cooler” is the word… Not cool. Temps recover heading into the weekend as we begin to focus on a cold front working our way from the west. This front should bring the best chance of rain in roughly a month.

Friday looks similar to today with a mix of sun and clouds and warm temps. There is still a tiny chance for a stray shower going up. Overall, Friday looks like a pretty nice weather day.

A couple of cold fronts to sweep into the region next week. The first arrives Monday with some showers and storms, with the other moving in around Wednesday.