Chris Bailey's Forecast | Warm for the weekend

Isolated showers are on the move this evening, but this action is winding down as we head into a warm weekend.

Highs this weekend will be in the middle and upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be very gusty, especially on Sunday. That's when we get ready for a cold front to arrive in the region.

This front will bring a few showers and storms our way Sunday night and Monday, but this does not look like a soaking rain. Some folks may not see much at all.

Much cooler air will be in here through the middle of next week and it will be very close to normal. Another system could bring a few showers and storms in here by the end of the week.