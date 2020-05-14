Chris Bailey's Forecast | Warm temps and a few storms ahead

Temps hit the upper 70s and low 80s today on a strong southwest wind. This warm air is settling in through the weekend as humidity levels also increase, leading to the potential for a few rounds of showers and storms.

Temps are in similar fashion for Friday as we get a little better shot for some storms going up. The threat for a few storms will take us into the weekend as temps continue to take off. The numbers may reach into the low and middle 80s.

The best threat for storms will come from a cold front inching in here by Sunday night and Monday. At any point through early Monday, storms could be strong or severe.

A slow-moving system will knock our temps down early next week and bring more in the way of storms to the region.