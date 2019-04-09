Chris Bailey's Forecast | Warm weather before a busy pattern

Our very mild temperatures continue across the region as the rain and storm action takes a short break. Later in the week, the boomers return and will set the stage for a very wet pattern. It’s one that will bring strong storms and the potential for too much rain our way.

A weak boundary moves in and will knock the numbers down a bit for Wednesday, but highs are still in the upper 60s and low 70s. Thursday looks even better as strong southwesterly wind kicks in ahead of a cold front. The numbers may make a run at 80.

That cold front will spawn a line of strong to severe storms as it moves in late Thursday and early Friday.

The boundary will slow down, allowing for a strong low pressure to form along it by Saturday. That will then work across our region Saturday night through Monday and could bring a lot of rain and storm action.