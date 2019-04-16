Chris Bailey's Forecast | Warmer air before another ugly setup

Much warmer air is pushing into the region and will carry us through the next several days. That will lead us into another big storm system that will bring the potential for severe weather by Thursday. Once that system moves in, it may be slow to move away, bringing some ugly for the weekend.

Southwesterly winds will increase on Wednesday as highs reach deeper into the 70s. This is ahead of the big storm in the plains that will be bringing a big severe weather outbreak to our west. A few of those storms may try to get into far western Kentucky by late in the day.

This is one healthy storm system rolling across the region through Thursday night. Just like this past weekend, winds will also be a big player as that slow-moving system rolls through here. It may also slow down as low pressure works up the Appalachian Mountains. This could mean some ugly weather for Friday and Saturday.

Chilly winds would be possible under that upper low, but it looks like it gets out of town in time for Easter Sunday. As of now, temps should rebound into the upper 60s to low 70s with skies becoming mostly sunny.