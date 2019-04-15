Chris Bailey's Forecast | Warmer air on the way

It's a windy and very chilly evening across the region, but much warmer air is on the way. This will set the stage for another big storm system by later in the week.

Our cool night will quickly turn around on us by Tuesday as thermometers head back into the 70.

Wednesday will see temps spike into the middle 70s for many as southwester winds really kick in ahead of our next storm. This is likely to be a big severe weather producer from the plains to the Appalachian Mountains from Wednesday through Friday.

The major upper level low pushing this storm will then slowly spin across our region through the Easter Weekend. That could mean some ugly weather into Saturday, with some sun waiting for us on Easter Sunday.