Chris Bailey's Forecast | Warmer air pushes in this week

Our new week is off and running on a gloomy and cool note, but warmer days are ahead. Obviously, the pattern can’t get much cooler than it’s been for the past several days. This warmer pattern kicks in for the second half of the week and into the weekend. It may also bring some storms back into the mix.

Temps on Tuesday start in the 40-45 degree range for many and will recover into the middle and upper 60s for highs. Some low 70s will also be noted across the west, but this is another much cooler than normal temperature day.

The chance for a few storms will kick back in for Wednesday as a weak front drops in from the northwest.

Warm and humid air looks to try and surge in here behind that later this week. A few rounds of showers and thunderstorms may be roaming around on the leading edge of those summer numbers.