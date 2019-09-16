Chris Bailey's Forecast | Warmer than normal pattern continues

Our toasty September rolls on across the bluegrass state as we head into a brand spanking new week, but this week shouldn’t be anything like last week.

Highs today were back into the 90s for much of the state, but a weak cold front could touch off a scattered shower or storm this afternoon and evening.

That front may slow down across the state early Tuesday, keeping a shower or storm around. Temps will come down from where we are today. The overall pattern continues to be warmer than normal, but will be nowhere near last week.

A stronger cold front may bring even more relief by late this weekend and early next week.