Chris Bailey's Forecast | Watching a blast of weekend chill

Clouds were stubborn across the state today and that kept our temps mainly in the 60s. Things look better for Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds and temps reaching the 70s.

Our cold front arrives from the west late Friday into Friday night. Winds will be gusty ahead of this boundary and temps may head toward 80 or so. A line of showers and a few thunderstorms will then sweep in from west to east along the front.

The temp crash behind this front will be dramatic and could send readings all the way into the 30s by Saturday morning, with chilly temps and a Saturday night frost threat possible.

As a fairly deep trough becomes established across the eastern half of the country, we will lock into a pretty chilly pattern next week. This is also a pattern that can develop a fairly active storm track that’s pretty far south for this time of year.