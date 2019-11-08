Chris Bailey's Forecast | Watching early next week

We are rolling through a Frigid Friday here in the bluegrass state with the coldest air of the young season, so far. As we head into early next week, a bigger blast of cold is on the way and this one may be accompanied by winter weather.

Our weekend weather will see a mix of sun and clouds around as highs hit the 40s on Saturday and mid to upper 50s Sunday. Winds will be rather gusty on Sunday with late day clouds on the increase

The setup for early next week continues to look the same with an arctic front working in here on Monday. That front may not get in here until Monday afternoon with rain ahead of it and snow behind it. We’ve been talking about the wave of low pressure along the front and that still looks good. Can we get a couple of lows to actually develop along the front? That’s possible. It’s also possible to see that energy consolidate into a bigger storm system.

For us, this continues to look like rain to snow on Monday with snow showers and flurries behind this into Tuesday as bitterly cold air pushes in. Record cold will be possible.

