Chris Bailey's Forecast | Watching for flooding and severe storms

It's a very stormy setup that continues across the bluegrass state as rounds of showers and storms target the region. This is a setup likely to carry us through the rest of the week into the coming weekend.

Storms come at us in waves and could bring additional severe weather issues to the area. Damaging winds and large hail will be the main players with any strong or severe storm going up. That’s not just the case for today, but it’s basically the case each day this week and into the weekend.

The flash flood threat is fairly high as several inches of rain will fall. If you live in a flood prone area, please keep a close eye out when storms develop because they can put down a ton of rain in a hurry.

The reason for this is a stalled front on top of the Ohio Valley. This will essentially stay there through the rest of the week into the weekend. At the same time, several waves of low pressure will develop along the boundary.

