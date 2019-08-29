Chris Bailey's Forecast | Watching the Labor Day Weekend

It's another gorgeous day across the bluegrass state, but a few changes are in store for the upcoming holiday weekend. That's when a weak cold front drops into the area from the north.

Temps tonight drop into the upper 50s and low 60s with mainly clear skies. Friday temps hit the low to middle 80s as winds gust up ahead of our front. That could produce an isolated shower or storm into the north by evening.

That front moves in here on Saturday and may spit out isolated showers and storms. Otherwise, there will be a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 80s.

A small storm risk will carry us through the rest of the Labor Day Weekend. The big storm of the weekend is Hurricane Dorian. That monster storm is likely to hit Florida .