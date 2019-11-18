Chris Bailey's Forecast | Watching the northwest sky

It’s a gloomy start to the week as we track a couple systems dropping in from the northwest. It’s the late week and weekend setup that will easily be the bigger deal. It will be our first ‘depends on the track of the low’ setup. Once into Thanksgiving week, the cold pushes back and may do so with a big storm system.

Cloudy skies will be noted tonight with just a small shower chance. Temps head into the low 30s.

The Tuesday systems are a little more robust and have a slightly better chance for a flake mixing in across the north. We should once again see a big temp swing.

Temps rebound very quickly on Wednesday and we may actually have a shot at 60. That carries over into Thursday as we get ready for a stronger front to arrive by Thursday night and Friday. That system is looking weaker because the one coming behind it looks stronger for the weekend. The track of the low will determine what kind of weather we get.