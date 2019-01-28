Chris Bailey's Forecast | Winter Weather Advisory east

Our arctic front is rumbling toward the state and will bring bitterly cold temperatures and some snow to our region. For that reason, much of eastern and southeastern Kentucky is under a Winter Weather Advisory through early Tuesday. Light accumulations are likely in these areas.

A second arctic boundary moves in Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, bringing a period of light snow with it. Winds will continue to crank as bitterly cold air keeps pushing in. Readings may drop into the single digits during the day Wednesday and then settle toward zero.

Wind chills go well below zero from late Tuesday night through Wednesday

Again, those are some dangerous numbers showing up.

As the cold starts to ease on Friday, some overrunning winter weather shows up across the region. This will lead us into a small break this weekend, but the cold crashes back in next week.

