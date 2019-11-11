Chris Bailey's Forecast | Winter Weather Advisory for snow

Our arctic front continues to race into the region, bringing a major drop in temps, with the first light snowfall of the cold weather season behind it. This won’t be a lot of snow, but it’s not bad considering it’s the first one and it’s coming in early November.

A Winter Weather Advisory is out for much of Kentucky through early Tuesday. Here's what to expect:

The temp drop will be prolific from west to east from late this afternoon through the wee hours of Tuesday morning. Readings that are in the 60s today will bottom out in the teens and low 20s by Tuesday morning.

Rain develops along and ahead of the front then quickly switches over to light to moderate snow behind it. This band may have some “hot spots” within it as it rolls to the east. Those would be overachieving areas.

Widespread enhancement of the snow is possible across southeastern Kentucky late tonight.

Snow showers and flurries will be noted into Tuesday on a strong northwesterly flow off Lake Michigan.

Snow accumulations are likely across the entire region. I’m going to keep the current coating-2″ with the potential for locally higher amounts in the southeast.

With such a rapid temperature drop while it’s snowing, a flash freeze is very possible. This could lead to some issues on area roads. I do expect some delays and cancellations Tuesday morning. Don’t assume it will be your school, though.

Single digit wind chills are possible Tuesday morning and again Wednesday morning. Record or near record lows will also be possible Wednesday.