We are putting the wraps on a very nice weather day across the region. This nice air isn't going to last long as big changes blow in by the weekend.

A weak system rolls across the region on Thursday as temps come back down. That’s mainly a light shower maker, but this isn’t going to be a big system by any means. Some of us may not see much of anything coming from the skies.

We have a cold front working in here by late Friday into early Saturday. How far south that front gets will be the determining factor to what happens with the storm system coming behind it for Sunday. The track of that low will dictate what kind of weather you get outside your house.

Your three options:

The cold is so impressive that it pushes the track too far south to bring much of anything to Kentucky.

The cold is less impressive so we get a storm track right on top of the state, bringing more of a rain threat than anything else.

The cold is just right and allows for a storm track across the Tennessee Valley, bringing a swath of accumulating snow to the state.

Frigid air then takes hold of the pattern through next week.